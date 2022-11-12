Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.11

Shares of Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and traded as low as $4.94. Hysan Development shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 4,982 shares.

Hysan Development Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average is $5.73.

Hysan Development Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0606 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

About Hysan Development

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

