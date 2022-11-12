IAA (NYSE:IAA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $55.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IAA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barrington Research cut shares of IAA from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IAA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.60.

NYSE IAA opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. IAA has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $55.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.99.

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). IAA had a return on equity of 80.62% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IAA will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in IAA by 240.4% in the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 52,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 37,023 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in IAA by 23.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,386,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,158,000 after purchasing an additional 264,406 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IAA by 24.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,534,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,571,000 after purchasing an additional 705,198 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in IAA by 2.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 100,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in IAA by 19.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

