IAA (NYSE:IAA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $55.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IAA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barrington Research cut shares of IAA from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IAA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.60.
IAA Price Performance
NYSE IAA opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. IAA has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $55.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAA
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in IAA by 240.4% in the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 52,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 37,023 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in IAA by 23.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,386,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,158,000 after purchasing an additional 264,406 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IAA by 24.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,534,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,571,000 after purchasing an additional 705,198 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in IAA by 2.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 100,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in IAA by 19.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About IAA
IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IAA (IAA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.