IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Lowered to $60.00 at KeyCorp

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for IAC’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($12.90) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.57) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

IAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of IAC from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of IAC from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of IAC from $124.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of IAC from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of IAC from $124.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.36.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.11. IAC has a twelve month low of $43.80 and a twelve month high of $140.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.91.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($1.37). IAC had a negative net margin of 22.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that IAC will post -13.2 EPS for the current year.

In other IAC news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 141,700 shares of IAC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.27 per share, with a total value of $4,997,759.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 64,239,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,713,127.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 433,400 shares of company stock worth $14,996,522. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 9,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IAC by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

