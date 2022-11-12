IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.64.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2.10 to $1.65 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.
IAMGOLD Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $1.85 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.
