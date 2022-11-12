Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IKNA stock opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.14. Ikena Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). Equities analysts anticipate that Ikena Oncology will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IKNA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the first quarter worth about $49,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 8,382 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,493,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after buying an additional 129,284 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the period. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

