Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Ikena Oncology Price Performance
IKNA stock opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.14. Ikena Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.
Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). Equities analysts anticipate that Ikena Oncology will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ikena Oncology
Ikena Oncology Company Profile
Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ikena Oncology (IKNA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.