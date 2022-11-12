Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $202.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $226.43 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,256,000 after purchasing an additional 24,537 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 89,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,241,000 after purchasing an additional 25,326 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

