IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 589,500 shares, a growth of 75.3% from the October 15th total of 336,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 385,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
IM Cannabis Stock Performance
Shares of IMCC opened at $0.40 on Friday. IM Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21). IM Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 22.58% and a negative net margin of 54.85%. The business had revenue of $18.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.41 million. Research analysts forecast that IM Cannabis will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of IM Cannabis
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMCC. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of IM Cannabis from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of IM Cannabis from $6.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.
About IM Cannabis
IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IM Cannabis (IMCC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IM Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IM Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.