IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 589,500 shares, a growth of 75.3% from the October 15th total of 336,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 385,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

IM Cannabis Stock Performance

Shares of IMCC opened at $0.40 on Friday. IM Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21). IM Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 22.58% and a negative net margin of 54.85%. The business had revenue of $18.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.41 million. Research analysts forecast that IM Cannabis will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IM Cannabis

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IM Cannabis by 712.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351,758 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in IM Cannabis in the first quarter valued at $2,514,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of IM Cannabis by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 987,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 244,586 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IM Cannabis during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Baader Bank INC lifted its stake in shares of IM Cannabis by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 50,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMCC. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of IM Cannabis from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of IM Cannabis from $6.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands.

