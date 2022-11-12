Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
INBX has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Inhibrx from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.
Inhibrx Price Performance
INBX stock opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 3.25. Inhibrx has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $45.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.
Insider Buying and Selling at Inhibrx
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 1,012.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the first quarter valued at $384,000. Sio Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 193.9% in the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 365,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 240,960 shares in the last quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the second quarter valued at $11,615,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 84.2% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 73,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.
About Inhibrx
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inhibrx (INBX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.