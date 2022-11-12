Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

INBX has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Inhibrx from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

Inhibrx Price Performance

INBX stock opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 3.25. Inhibrx has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $45.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inhibrx

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Inhibrx news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $1,340,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,195,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,572,981.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Inhibrx news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $1,340,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,195,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,572,981.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jon Faiz Kayyem sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $286,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,252,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,006,894.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,775. 25.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 1,012.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the first quarter valued at $384,000. Sio Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 193.9% in the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 365,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 240,960 shares in the last quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the second quarter valued at $11,615,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 84.2% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 73,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About Inhibrx

(Get Rating)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.