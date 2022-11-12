Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) PT Lowered to C$19.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on INE. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$20.86.

Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance

TSE INE opened at C$16.29 on Wednesday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.23 and a 1 year high of C$20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of C$3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.74.

Innergex Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -757.89%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

