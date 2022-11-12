Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth about $2,147,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 23,023 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 20.1% during the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 22,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 56.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 19,644 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $22.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.77.

