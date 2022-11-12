Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.28

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and traded as high as $11.57. Inpex shares last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 20,869 shares changing hands.

Inpex Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98.

Inpex Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

