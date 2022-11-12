Insider Selling: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) COO Sells $1,489,752.00 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) COO Yat Tung Lam sold 110,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $1,489,752.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,670,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Yat Tung Lam also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

On Wednesday, September 7th, Yat Tung Lam sold 8,769 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $113,383.17.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

CRDO opened at $14.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.70 million. Credo Technology Group’s revenue was up 333.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 22.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.