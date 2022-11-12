Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Position Decreased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 96.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,050 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 112.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 87.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Shares of IBP opened at $84.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.50. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $141.43.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 19.91%.

A number of research firms have commented on IBP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Installed Building Products to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.50.

Installed Building Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.