Intact Financial Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.62 Per Share (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will earn $2.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.10. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $13.08 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.22 EPS.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IFC. National Bankshares increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$219.00 to C$221.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Intact Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$229.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$220.85.

Intact Financial Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Intact Financial

IFC opened at C$193.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$199.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$189.15. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$158.00 and a 12-month high of C$209.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85. The firm has a market cap of C$33.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39.

In other news, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$194.91, for a total transaction of C$779,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,097,871.05.

About Intact Financial

(Get Rating)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.