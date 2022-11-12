IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IHP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on IntegraFin from GBX 330 ($3.80) to GBX 295 ($3.40) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on IntegraFin from GBX 480 ($5.53) to GBX 320 ($3.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.03) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of IntegraFin stock opened at GBX 317 ($3.65) on Thursday. IntegraFin has a 1 year low of GBX 204 ($2.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 610.50 ($7.03). The firm has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 1,981.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 244.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 268.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

