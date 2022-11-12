Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 365,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,006 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $5,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 44,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 25,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF opened at $15.13 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.45.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

