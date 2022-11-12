Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,765 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 85,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,558,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 224,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after acquiring an additional 11,127 shares during the period.

RWL opened at $76.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.35. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.68 and a 1-year high of $82.68.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

