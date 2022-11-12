Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Purchases 835 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.2% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Apple by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 114,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,007,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in Apple by 2.0% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 24,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 8.0% during the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 116,232 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple Trading Up 1.9 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $149.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.25. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

