iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF (BATS:IEME) Position Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF (BATS:IEME – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEME opened at $27.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.07.

