iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Short Interest Down 41.3% in October

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the October 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IBTH stock opened at $22.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average is $22.85. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $25.30.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.
Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.