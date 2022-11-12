iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Short Interest Down 41.3% in October

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the October 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBTH stock opened at $22.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average is $22.85. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $25.30.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF ( NASDAQ:IBTH Get Rating ) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 4.72% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

