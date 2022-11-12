ITV (LON:ITV) PT Lowered to GBX 160

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($1.96) to GBX 160 ($1.84) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the broadcaster’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 105.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ITV. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 56 ($0.64) price objective on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 75 ($0.86) to GBX 70 ($0.81) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 108.17 ($1.25).

Shares of LON ITV opened at GBX 77.78 ($0.90) on Thursday. ITV has a 52-week low of GBX 53.97 ($0.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 127.19 ($1.46). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 64.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.13 billion and a PE ratio of 648.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.07.

In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris bought 4,244 shares of ITV stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £2,376.64 ($2,736.49).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

