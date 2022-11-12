Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.17

Shares of Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and traded as low as $0.13. Jaguar Health shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 6,153,101 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jaguar Health in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Jaguar Health Stock Up 15.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health ( NASDAQ:JAGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 486.62% and a negative net margin of 652.35%. The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Jaguar Health, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jaguar Health by 152.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 321,795 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 99,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33,148 shares in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.