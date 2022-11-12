James Lim Sells 436,000 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) major shareholder James Lim sold 436,000 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $13,158,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,913,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,661,079.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

James Lim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get StepStone Group alerts:

On Tuesday, November 8th, James Lim sold 30,000 shares of StepStone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $889,500.00.

StepStone Group Price Performance

Shares of STEP stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.97. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.36.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 93.02%.

Several research firms have commented on STEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of StepStone Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $506,000. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of StepStone Group by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $512,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of StepStone Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StepStone Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.