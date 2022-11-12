Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,028 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 100.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 71.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 500.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 581.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 807.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $429,910.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,890.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total transaction of $772,293.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $429,910.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,890.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Everest Re Group Stock Down 3.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Everest Re Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of RE opened at $308.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $337.50.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

