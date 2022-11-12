Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 14,751 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 109.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,751 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 64.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter worth $33,000. Estabrook Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% in the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 44.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Macy’s Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.08.

Macy’s stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.74. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 51.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.19%.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

See Also

