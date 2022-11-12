Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 903 Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLW. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 431.6% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 100,819 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $722,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 17,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 95,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 24,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 250,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BLW opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average of $13.09. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $17.29.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

