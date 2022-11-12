Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 1,149 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 80.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 492.4% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CPT opened at $115.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.01. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $107.90 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.54%.

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.23.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also

