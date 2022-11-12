Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 15,331 Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) by 82.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,331 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 49,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:KBWD opened at $16.52 on Friday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.72.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%.

