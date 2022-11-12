Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys Shares of 12,648 Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kenon by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,598,000 after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kenon by 577.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 89,295 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kenon by 353.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 65,783 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,403,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Kenon by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. 6.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenon Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE KEN opened at $40.87 on Friday. Kenon Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $72.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kenon ( NYSE:KEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The utilities provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 277.01% and a return on equity of 59.94%. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kenon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: OPC Israel, CPV Group, ZIM, and Quantum. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of renewable energy and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; manufacture of automobiles; and provision of container liner shipping services.

