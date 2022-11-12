Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys Shares of 7,733 Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,655,858 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $802,830,000 after buying an additional 204,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $561,594,000 after buying an additional 153,723 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,890,000 after buying an additional 122,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,031,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $245,002,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 535.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 471,235 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,827,000 after buying an additional 397,078 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Matson in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $72.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.33. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.35 and a 1 year high of $125.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.65%.

In other news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $136,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,495.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total value of $523,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,614,787.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Lauer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $136,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,495.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,348 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

