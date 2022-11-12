Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold Stock Up 3.2 %

AUY stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Yamana Gold Profile

AUY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

(Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.