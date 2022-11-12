Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEJ. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PEJ opened at $38.68 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $51.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.75.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

