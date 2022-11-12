Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,949 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 23.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,933,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,574,000 after buying an additional 741,781 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 15.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,895,000 after buying an additional 93,874 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 14.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,452,000 after buying an additional 68,235 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 100.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 150,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 18.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 299,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 45,632 shares during the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Prospect Capital Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $7.58 on Friday. Prospect Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.74 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 80.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSEC shares. TheStreet downgraded Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Prospect Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Prospect Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.