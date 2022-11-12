Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,757 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PHB opened at $17.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.