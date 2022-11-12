Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,526 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.26% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the first quarter worth $60,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the first quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the second quarter worth $180,000.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTRI opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.83. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $17.26.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.98%. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

