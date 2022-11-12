Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $512,000 Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 386.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the second quarter worth $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the second quarter worth $40,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 22.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at WD-40

In related news, CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.16 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,924.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $403,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,061 shares in the company, valued at $921,999.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.16 per share, with a total value of $99,957.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,924.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WD-40 Stock Up 0.7 %

WDFC opened at $170.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.83 and its 200 day moving average is $182.44. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $145.16 and a fifty-two week high of $255.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70 and a beta of -0.21.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). WD-40 had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 63.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on WDFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

