Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $514,000 Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BEAM shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,020,061.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $50.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.63. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $94.82.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.93% and a negative net margin of 343.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1875.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

