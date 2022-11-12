Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $515,000 Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5,600.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 69.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. 38.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ COKE opened at $468.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $499.02. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $405.03 and a 12 month high of $656.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is currently 2.84%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

