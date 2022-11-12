Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $524,000 Stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) by 261.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Interface worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,577,000 after purchasing an additional 24,264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,469,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,513,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,028,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,553,000 after purchasing an additional 48,654 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,476,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,035,000 after purchasing an additional 57,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,711,000 after purchasing an additional 214,547 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Interface from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Interface from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

NASDAQ TILE opened at $11.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.87. Interface, Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average is $12.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Interface’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Interface’s payout ratio is presently 3.60%.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

