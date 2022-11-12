Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $524,000 Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IMCB. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 207.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IMCB opened at $61.24 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF has a twelve month low of $52.68 and a twelve month high of $73.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.22.

