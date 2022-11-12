Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $534,000 Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 10.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 325,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 31,345 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 24.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,494,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,012.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,555,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,277.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,494,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,012.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,803,425 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Price Performance

PBF Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $46.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.46. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen raised their price target on PBF Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

PBF Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Further Reading

