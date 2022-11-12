Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $539,000 Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 575,259 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in AES in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in AES by 411.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in AES by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AES in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AES in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

AES Trading Down 0.5 %

AES stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.74, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.11.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.60% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -134.04%.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

