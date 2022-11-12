Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $551,000 Position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,103 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Avid Bioservices worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 14.0% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 27.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 154,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.22. The company has a market cap of $954.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.81. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 97.93% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Equities analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $92,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,716.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $134,124.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $92,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,716.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,755 shares of company stock valued at $248,865. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

