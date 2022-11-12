Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $553,000 Stock Position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.22% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,737,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 912.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 41,199 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DJD opened at $44.65 on Friday. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a one year low of $37.39 and a one year high of $48.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.56.

