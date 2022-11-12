Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $560,000 Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,839 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in UBS Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,137,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,733,000 after buying an additional 504,803 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 70,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 10,403 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 556.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in UBS Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 70,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the period. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on UBS. StockNews.com lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

UBS Group Trading Up 6.0 %

UBS Group Profile

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $18.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.33.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

