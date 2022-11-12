Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $570,000 Stock Holdings in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Investment were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the second quarter worth about $141,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 1,826.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on GAIN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Gladstone Investment Price Performance

Gladstone Investment Announces Dividend

GAIN opened at $14.07 on Friday. Gladstone Investment Co. has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $17.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is presently 63.58%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile



Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.



