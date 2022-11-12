Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $578,000 Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TAP. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 330.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 29,079 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 483,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,832,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.70.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $51.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.05. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

