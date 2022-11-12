Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at about $494,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 78,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 563.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 21,534 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 17.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

CW stock opened at $167.15 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $123.84 and a 1 year high of $179.79. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.80 and a 200 day moving average of $144.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 11.29%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

