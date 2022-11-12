Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $547,000 in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DBX. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in Dropbox by 30.6% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after buying an additional 2,476,021 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter worth about $21,330,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter worth about $11,514,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in Dropbox by 224.1% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 520,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,106,000 after buying an additional 360,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Dropbox by 144.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 584,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,586,000 after buying an additional 345,037 shares in the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $114,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 503,787 shares in the company, valued at $11,521,608.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $322,650.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,539,623 shares in the company, valued at $33,117,290.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $114,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 503,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,521,608.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 363,496 shares of company stock worth $7,554,387 over the last 90 days. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Dropbox Stock Up 2.7 %
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DBX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.
About Dropbox
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dropbox (DBX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.