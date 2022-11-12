Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $580,000 in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GFS. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter worth approximately $633,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,454,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter valued at approximately $688,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter valued at approximately $596,000. 14.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GFS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Shares of GFS stock opened at $64.77 on Friday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

